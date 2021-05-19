Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are back in Mallorca and the actress has ben spotted swimming in the crystal clear waters in Port de Valldemossa.

Michael’s eldest are, Cameron whose mother is Diandra Luker arrived in s’Estaca two weeks ago and spent the day sailing with his Dad and Catherine on Wednesday, then he went for a walk with his stepbrother, Dylan.

The family are hoping to stay out of the media spotlight while they are in Mallorca working on other projects.

Catherine is in the middle of promoting her fashion brand Casa Zeta-Jones which was created on the Island a few months ago.