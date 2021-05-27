Mallorca’s best ambassadors, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones have been out and about on the Island this week with 20-year-old son Dylan, 17-year-old daughter Carys and Michael’s son Cameron.

The Douglas-Zeta Jones clan are staying at their s’Estaca Estate home near Valldemossa and they’ve been very lucky with the weather.

Earlier this week they went sailing and it was even warm enough for Catherine to enjoy a leisurely swim in Port de Valldemossa.

On Monday, Michael, Catherine, Dylan and Carys came to Palma for the day and did some shopping in Calle Sant Miguel, which has lots of great little boutiques, jewelery stores and shoe shops and plenty of little cafés where you can rest for a few minutes and watch the world go by.

The shopping was clearly thirsty work because Catherine and Dylan headed straight for the nearest ice cream shop.

While they waited, Michael and Carys found a comfy spot on a large plant pot in the street and the Hollywood actor was very affectionate with his daughter, giving her massive hugs.

Catherine definitely looked like she was really enjoying her chocolate ice cream.

And she was generous enough to share it with Carys and Michael.

The Hollywood couple’s privacy is deeply respected when they’re in Mallorca, which may be why they seemed so comfortable moseying around Palma. Michael has posed for photos with fans many, many times, but this time nobody recognized him or Catherine, because they were wearing face masks.