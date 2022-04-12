Home page World

Sarah Neumeyer

The actor Michael Degen in 2013. (Archive photo) © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Michael Degen died at the age of 90. The actor was best known for his role in the ARD crime series “Donna Leon”.

Hamburg – The actor Michael Degen is dead. The 90-year-old died on Saturday (04/09/2022) in Hamburg, as the Rowohlt publishing house announced on Tuesday in Berlin. “We mourn and bow to a person and artist who touched and carried away with his warmth and enthusiasm, and whose diverse work will remain,” it said.

Degen was recently familiar to a large TV audience, mainly thanks to the ARD crime series “Donna Leon”. In it he embodied the “Vice Questore Patta” for years. The artist had previously enjoyed success in numerous classical, modern and entertaining roles on major stages, as well as in film and television. He worked with directors such as Peter Zadek, Claude Chabrol and Ingmar Bergman and also directed himself. (dpa)