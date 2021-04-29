For 22 hours Michael Collins, the member of the Apollo 11 mission who died this Wednesday at the age of 90, was the loneliest man. On board your capsule Columbia, every time he flew over the hidden side of the Moon, while his companions made history in Tranquility Base3,500 kilometers of rock stood between it and the monitoring stations. No radio signal could get through that barrier. Earth was on the other side. During those minutes he was able to experience first-hand what three and a half centuries ago Pascal called “the silence of infinite spaces.”

More information

Despite his popularity as the third member of the crew on the first trip to the moon, Collins was always in the shadow of his two famous companions. Armstrong and Aldrin, the two names that are usually pronounced together associated with the first human footprint on our satellite. And that is very unfair. As the command module pilot, he was primarily responsible for numerous critical tasks such as navigating to and from the Moon to maintain the correct course until he performed the docking maneuver with the lunar module cockpit on his own upon his return from the Moon.

Collins was commissioned to design the well-known emblem of the Apollo 11. It was a job that suited his character better than that of his colleagues, who were more concerned with the technical aspects of the flight than with matters of public relations.

Emblem of ‘Apollo 11’ designed by Michael Collins.

From the time of the show Gemini, the crew of each flight could choose the design that best suited their tastes. NASA was limited to giving -or not- its approval. Only on one occasion did he exercise certain censorship: In the case of the mission Gemini 5 banned slogan Eight days or bust that Cooper and Conrad had proposed, when a week in orbit seemed like an elusive goal. The management understood that in case the flight ended earlier, the public could interpret it as a failure. In the end, the astronauts wore the politically correct version in their suits, but they also shipped a few uncensored copies as a souvenir.

In his book Carrying the fire, Collins explains what the process of designing his own shield was like. The idea of ​​including an eagle in it – the American national emblem – came from the beginning. He found the appropriate model by flipping through a book on birds published by National Geographic: An eagle hovering over the ground, talons poised to capture its prey.

Collins traced the drawing onto tissue paper and replaced the ground with a sketch of the cratered lunar landscape with an Earth on top, lit from the wrong angle. And added the name of the mission Apollo Eleven. But Neil Armstrong raised a problem: Eleven it might not be understood by people of other cultures or languages. The Roman numerals XI were discarded for the same reason. In the end, it was 11.

To emphasize the peaceful nature of the mission, Collins drew an olive branch on the mission emblem ‘Apollo 11’

To emphasize the peaceful nature of the mission, Collins drew an olive branch in the eagle’s beak. But when the project reached management, it raised objections: The claws, extended in landing position, seemed too aggressive. NASA’s art department found the solution: He moved the olive branch from the beak to the claws. The design was thus sufficiently softened. Of course, the bundle of arrows also featured on the American national emblem was gone from the get-go.

Also at Armstrong’s suggestion, the final design did not include the last names of the three crew members that had traditionally always featured on all emblems. It was a way of emphasizing the universal character of the mission, without concessions to personalities.

And, of course, the eagle on the shield helped decide the name of the first ship to land on the Moon: Eagle

Rafael Clemente He is an industrial engineer and was the founder and first director of the Barcelona Science Museum (now CosmoCaixa). He is the author of One small step to [un] man (Dome Books).

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.