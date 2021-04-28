Astronaut Michael Collins died on April 28 at the age of 90 after a fight against cancer, according to his relatives. Collins participated in the historic Apollo 11 space mission, the first to reach the moon in 1969.

Often described as the third “forgotten” astronaut, Michael Collins did not set foot on the moon alongside the remembered Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, but his role was instrumental in the first mission in which man reached the natural satellite.

He was the pilot of the Apollo 11 command module and orbited the moon while his companions became the first humans to walk on the star. He lost contact with mission control in Houston every time the spacecraft circled the dark side of the moon. It was a feat that lasted more than 21 hours until Armstrong and Aldrin returned to the module.

Archive-Photograph of the Apollo 11 crew: astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin, in July 1969. © NASA / Via Reuters

“When we looked at the Moon it was an incredible sphere (…) But despite how magnificent and impressive it was, it was nothing compared to what was seen through the other window,” said the astronaut in reference to Earth during a event in 2019 that commemorated 50 years of the arrival of man on the moon.

The life of one of the most important men in American history, although born in Rome, came to an end this Wednesday, in Florida. Collins was 90 years old and passed away after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by his family.

“We are sorry to share that our beloved father and grandfather passed away today, after a valiant battle with cancer. He spent his last days in peace, with his family by his side. Mike always faced life’s challenges with grace and humility, and He faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We are going to miss him very much, “said his relatives.

Aldrin, 91, the only one of the three astronauts of this feat who remains alive, also honored the work of Collins. “Dear Mike, wherever you have been or are, you will always have the fire to skillfully take us to new heights,” he expressed through his Twitter account.

A “lonely” astronaut and “a true pioneer”

Collins was noted for avoiding the media frenzy that greeted astronauts on their return to Earth, and later frequently criticized the cult of celebrity.

“Since Adam, no human has known a loneliness like Mike Collins,” noted the mission journal, likening him to the biblical figure.

FILE – Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins during a panel discussion on the 50th anniversary of the first mission to the moon. In Cocoa Beach, Florida, USA, on July 16, 2019. © Reuters / Joe Skipper

But the astronaut preferred to be away from the center of attention. After a brief stint in government, he became director of the National Air and Space Museum, leaving office in 1978.

He was also the author of several space-related books and wrote an account of his experiences in his 1974 autobiography, ‘Carrying the Fire’.

“I know I would be a liar or a fool to say that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can truthfully and fairly say that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have,” Collins noted in comments published by NASA in 2009. .

“It would be worth recording what kind of civilization we earthlings created”

During his career, he assured that his strongest memory of the space mission was realizing how “fragile” the Earth seemed.

“I truly believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from 100,000 miles away, their perspective could fundamentally change. That all-important frontier would be invisible, that loud argument muted,” he said.

The acting administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Steve Jurczyk, hailed Collins on Wednesday as “a true pioneer.”

“NASA mourns the loss of this accomplished pilot and astronaut, a friend to all who seek to push the limits of human potential … His spirit will be with us as we venture into more distant horizons,” Jurczyk said.

The aerospace agency added that the nation lost a true champion of exploration and tireless promoter of space. “What would be worth recording is what kind of civilization we Earthlings created and whether or not we ventured to other parts of the galaxy,” Collins said in another of his reflections.

With Reuters, EFE and local media