Former astronaut Michael Collins, one of three members of the Apollo XI mission that first reached the Moon in 1969, died this Wednesday at the age of 90, according to the family.

While Collins was part of the mission, he was the only one who did not get to step on the lunar surface, unlike the other two members of the expedition, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. He was in charge of orbiting the Moon aboard the parent ship while his companions

“It was a wonderful achievement in the sense that people around the world applauded it – north, south, east, west, rich, poor, communists, whatever,” Collins said in a 2019 interview with The Associated Press for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

An image of Michael Collins from 1969, shortly before participating in the moon landing mission. Photo: REUTER

Collins, who in addition to being an astronaut was a test pilot and a major general in the reserve of the United States Air Force, retired from NASA in 1970, just a year after the historic mission. He worked in the State Department and some museums before opening his own consulting firm in 1985.

Along with his companions on the Apollo XI mission, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1969, and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2011.

“If it was inconceivable, it was also inexpressible,” Collins said in that AP interview about the fears that those who participated in that first mission to the Moon had.

“We never talk about the possibility of being stranded on the moon, we don’t even hint at it. I mean we weren’t stupid, we knew very well that many things had to go perfectly so that they could leave as they were supposed to, “he added.

Source: agencies