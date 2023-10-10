The well-known chef passed away at the age of 61 Michael Chiarelloknown for his hosting of the Food Network series Easy Entertaining with Michelle Chiarello.

The chef was hit by one severe allergic reactionwhich resulted in one anaphylactic shock. Unfortunately he didn’t have a chance. It was family members and colleagues who announced the very sad news on the web. A post that tore the hearts of all those who knew him and followed him on a daily basis.

We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of who he was. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering indelible memories around the table.

Michael Chiarello taken to hospital last Saturday

Michael Chiarello felt unwell last Saturday due to an allergic reaction. He was transported to the hospital in Napa, California, where doctors tried to do everything possible to save him. Unfortunately the well-known chef has turned off forever shortly after reaching the health facility.

He was very well known on the web, he was the chef Italian-American and since after graduating he has shared his passion for cooking, even managing to earn the title of “Chef of the Year” in 1985. He became famous thanks to the Food Network series Easy Entertaining with Michelle Chiarello, broadcast since 2003 for 10 seasons. Thanks to the program ha won three Emmy Awards.

There are numerous people who are mourning him in these hours and remembering him on social media last and poignant posts, accompanied by photos of him as a chef. There were also many messages of condolence and support sent to the family. A life that ended too soon due to an anaphylactic shock. Michelle Chiarello leaves a great void in the world of cooking.