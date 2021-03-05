Oliver Parker prepares ‘The Great Escaper’, a film in which he will reunite Michael Caine with Glenda Jackson and whose filming will begin next June.

‘The Grat Escaper’ written by William Ivory, tells the story based on real events of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine), an elderly man who ran away from his residence to attend the 70th anniversary of the Normandy Landing in 2014, an adventure that only lasted 48 hours. The film also shows, although without sentimentality, the love he continued to feel for his wife Irene (Glenda jackson), after 60 years married. The real Bernie Jordan, who died in 2015 at the age of 90, declared in an interview for the BBC his reasons for escaping and presenting himself in France on that marked date: “My thoughts were with my colleagues who had passed away. I was going to cross to pay my respects. I strayed a bit, but I got there. His caregivers told in an interview for the English newspaper ‘The Guardian’ that “if you want to do something, you will end up doing it.” About this peculiar adventure, Jordan said: «I had a good time, every minute. I’m glad I did. I would do it again tomorrow.

“Nobody can resist,” said Oliver Parker, “a script that makes people laugh and cry. I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspiring and moving, it seemed to speak to our time and our need for heroes on a human scale, be it people like Bernard, Jordan, or our doctors and nurses. And now that Michael and Glenda, two iconic actors, agree to honor this story with their brilliance, it’s the icing on the cake! ” Parker, director, writer and producer from London, is responsible for films such as: ‘The return of Johnny English’ (2011), ‘Othello’ (1995) or ‘The importance of being called Ernesto’ (2002).

Michael Caine, the oldest of his generation, who is still active, and who will turn 88 this March 13, has won 37 awards, including two Oscars for ‘The rules of the cider house’ (1999) and ‘Hannah and her sisters’ (1986). He is also known for roles in titles such as: ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008), ‘The Final Trick (The Prestige)’ (2006) or ‘Tenet’ (2020).

For her part, Glenda Jackson (Chesshire, May 9, 1936), who had abandoned her career in 1992 to dedicate herself to politics and is a member of the British Parliament for the Labor party, working at this time only on the television production ‘Elizabeth Is Missing ‘in 2019, she had returned to the big screen last year with’ Mothering Sunday ‘, directed by Eva Husson, currently in post-production. Among the actress’s films it is worth remembering ‘Women in love’ (1969) or ‘A touch of distinction’ (1973), for whose performances she received two Oscars. In addition, ‘A romantic Englishwoman’ (1975), ‘Sara’ (1976), where she played Sarah Berhardt, ‘A tangle for two’ (1980), ‘Blackmail a woman’ (1988) or the BBC production ‘The house of Bernarda Alba’, according to the work of García Lorca, in which he gave life to Bernarda.

The project of ‘The Great Escaper’ is presented these days in the Berlin film market.