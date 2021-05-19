Actor Michael Caine has made a decision at 88 years old and has told Candis magazine about it. In his own words, he has decided to “live a little longer” for which he has “reduced his alcohol consumption” which has allowed him to have “a new perspective on life.” “I thought I was not going to have a grandson and suddenly I have three,” he explains, since it was precisely his grandchildren who encouraged him to make this change. The Briton assures that “being a grandfather has given me a new lease of life.” So much so that he does not hesitate to put them ahead of all his professional achievements: «I had some successful moments in my life, I won two Academy Awards and they gave me the title of Sir. I thought there couldn’t be anything better than that, but then I had my grandchildren and they are better than anything else. Words that will surely have been well received by his family and, above all, by his three grandchildren: Taylor, eleven years old, and twins Miles and Allegra, ten.

With more than 150 films to his credit, this prolific actor counts among his main successes his two daughters. The eldest, Dominique, 65, the fruit of her marriage to Patricia Haines, and Natasha, 48, daughter of the Briton and Shakira Caine, of whom she says, caught herself watching a television commercial. Caine has expressed on more than one occasion his fear of death and more specifically, of the suffering and pain of the disease, which is why he has always declared himself in favor of euthanasia. However, it seems that he has decided to put his energy in life and not in its end as he did just four years ago when he stated: «My days are numbered. Death is my main concern. Not only is he still alive but he is active and in addition to enjoying his grandchildren, this year he has released the film ‘Best Sellers’.