More in love than ever. Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato they will be married this March 31 for ten years.

On the occasion of celebrating this special date for the new spouses, the actor dedicated a romantic message to his life partner, through his social networks, in which he expresses all his love.

“In ten years of marriage, we have gone through so much Lu … The good things in life have been better with you and you have helped me overcome some of the most difficult moments imaginable,” reads the publication of the also singer on his official account from Instagram.

“You are my better half, my hero and the light of my life. While I feel so much more and want to say so much more, I’ll keep it for you. I love you girl Happy anniversary ”, he added in his dedication.

Message from Michel Bublé Photo: Instagram

Likewise, Luisana Lopilato was not far behind and also wrote some loving words to her husband on this day.

“Anniversary! Ten years! My love, my partner, my best lover, my friend. We knew how to overcome together all the battles that were presented to us along the way with admirable strength, respect and deep love ”, he begins in his post.

“I thank God because I know he wanted it that way. For many more laughs, scooter nights, tips, songs, stories, nights, pampering, and I could go on with the list … I keep more things to tell you in private! I love you ”, concluded the Argentine artist.

Post by Luisana Lopilato Photo: Instagram

Luisana and Michael got married in 2011 and had a double ceremony. First, they went through the civilian in Argentina and had a memorable celebration that they later replicated in Canada. Since then, they have built a family with three children.

