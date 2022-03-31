Michael Buble announces the recovery of his son Noah who has been battling liver cancer for years

Michael Buble returns to the spotlight announcing a wonderful news that many have been waiting for a long time. The singer had decided in 2016 to retire and put aside his great career to take care of his son Noah suffering from liver cancer.

In a long interview via Zoom, the famous singer wanted to tell about his new album released on March 25th. A return in style for Michael who for several have hung up the microphone to be close to his son.

Now together with the announcement of a new record, Bublè has announced the recovery of little Noah who for several years fought as a warrior against the liver cancer. The words of the singer thus gave the wonderful news that fans had been waiting for for years and that marked a new chapter in his life.

Micheal Bublè with tears in his eyes he revealed and explained how determined his son was and how good he was in never giving up. It is the singer who describes his new record as the ‘best I’ve ever done in my life’.

Michael Bublè’s announcement: “My son is cured of cancer ”

The Canadian singer during his interview via Zoom explained: “What I learned from this record is that I didn’t just do something ‘fresh’ and new for the audience, but also for myself and I really needed it ”.

In 2016 little Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer but thanks to all the chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Michael years later he was able to announce his complete recovery.

It is the singer who explains: “Now I am a happy man. My family is fine and I’m really grateful. I’m just really grateful. And this record expresses my happiness and my gratitude“. An exciting but above all beautiful moment for the artist who has finally been able to put aside the fears and worries of recent years.