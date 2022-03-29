Madrid. “Oh no! Has Michael Bublé covered Bob Dylan and Barry White?”, considers the Canadian “crooner” that many people will have thought when discovering, with suspicion, the repertoire of his latest album, “Higher” (Warner) , the “most special of his life”, he says without hesitation after twenty years of career.

“My great privilege is to be able to perpetuate the legacy of my heroes,” this musician defends before Efe, who published his first album in 2003 and invites skeptics to see how in his ninth studio work he has “reinvigorated” classics by figures as varied as Charlie Chaplin, Sam Cooke or Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson, who also participate in it .

QUESTION: Congratulations, first of all, because you are expecting your fourth child. Doesn’t such a big family scare you?

MICHAEL BUBLÉ: And no nannies! No, not at all, I’m the best diaper changer in the world (laughs).

Q: How has the pandemic passed with them?

MB: As a father, I enjoyed every day, but it was a difficult time. I knew many people who died. My wife and I, who came from knowing what difficult times are (her eldest son was successfully treated for liver cancer), wanted to help as much as possible, but sometimes we felt guilty because of how lucky we were, a privilege of which we wanted to make children aware.

Q: What position did you take in these strange times?

MB: Society became quite polarized during the pandemic, for example with the issue of vaccines. We focus on being kind and leaving politics aside.

Q: Did that time help you to reflect on your career?

MB: The truth is that when I released the previous album, “Love” (2018), I wasn’t ready to go back yet.. She was still dealing with a lot of mental turmoil that comes when a child goes through what mine went through. But I wanted to protect myself in some way by making a very beautiful and comfortable record for myself, something that would make me put my feet in the water again. But no, then I wasn’t ready.

Q: And now it’s like the title of the album, “Higher” (higher, in Spanish)?

MB: Yes, this time I’m ready. I’ve had time to take perspective. I have made the most special album of my life, after bringing together some of the most incredible musicians and, with it, I wanted to send the world a love letter, because love is what the world needs.

Q: You have covered songs by very diverse artists here. What do all these topics have in common?

MB: I love these songs. When I was 13 or 14 years old, I used to look up to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Willie Nelson. They were unreachable icons that you could only get close to on a poster. Now I am one of them, I live in that world. After twenty years, it is my great privilege and honor to perpetuate the legacy of my heroes to one day see the next generation arrive to continue it.

Q: What’s it like rubbing shoulders with the greatest (McCartney has produced his own “My Valentine” on this album)?

MB: More than working with them, having their approval is the biggest compliment I could ever get.

Q: Although the song chosen is “Crazy”, popularized by Patsy Cline but written by Willie Nelson, singing it with him somehow reproduces that union of a “crooner” with this mythical country voice that Julio Iglesias carried out decades ago . How did it occur to you?

MB: For me, Willie Nelson is one of the best “crooners” in history, as he showed on his album “Stardust”. His voice is distinctive and, furthermore, he is a great storyteller. I wanted to cover “Crazy” and my producer Bob Rock told me that she was his neighbor, that I could ask him to play guitar. I told him that, if that was possible, what he wanted was for him to sing with me.

Q: Don’t you have to be very brave to return to songs that are so fixed in the imaginary and that have even had very popular versions, as is the case of “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan in the voice of Adele ?

MB: No, you have to have a concept and the team to carry it out. I have the ability to reimagine and reinvigorate the great American songbook to bring a song back to the fore, like Adele did, because deep down we’re not that different, I’m a soul singer too.

Q: And have you ever felt a bit like Barry White when reinterpreting “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything”?

MB: Every time that song came on I would start dancing with my wife, so for me it was easy, because it was me singing it to her, who is my best friend and my rock in the most difficult moments. I think I made it completely mine. I know that many people will have thought when they saw this repertoire: ‘Oh, no, Michael Bublé has covered Bob Dylan and Barry White?’ But I want you to hear the result.

Q: Among the new ones there is a song called “Mother”. Did she write it for her mother?

MB: I wrote it for mothers all over the world, to remember how wonderful their mother is, her unconditional love. This is how I remember my own mother and I used that emotion in this song, just like when I see my wife with the children.

Q: Last question, will your concerts return soon after this forced break?

MB: I hope so, there’s nothing I like more, but it’s complicated because many venues have recently opened their doors and there’s a lot of demand from all the artists to go back on tour. We are not made for loneliness, but to get together and sing together.