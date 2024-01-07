Moments of fear for US singer Michael Bolton, here's how he is

The American singer Michael Bolton70, revealed to fans via his social media channels that he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. The pop star, winner of the Grammys and who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, announced that he underwent “immediate surgery” immediately after his diagnosis on Christmas Eve, and that he is now “recovering” from the complex operation. Bolton also said he will take a break from live performances, canceling tours and concerts planned for at least the first part of 2024.



READ ALSO: Marco Cappato after his illness: “I'll have to have heart surgery, but I'm fine”

“I want to start by wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some truly unexpected challenges – the singer who achieved great success in the late '80s with 'The Hunger' and 'Soul Provider' writes in a post – Just before the holidays, we discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the operation was a success. I am now recovering at home and surrounded by the enormous love and support of my family.”

“For the next two months – continues Bolton – I will dedicate time and energy for my recovery, which means I will have to take a temporary break from touring. It's always the hardest thing for me to disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but I have no doubt that I'm working hard to speed up my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have generously shown me over the years. Please know that I keep your positive messages in my heart, and I will update you as soon as possible. Much love always.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

