Ilia Topuria has been chasing a fight with Islam Makhachev Since it became a year ago in the world champion of the UFC. His desire to face the Russian fighter is now closer than ever to fulfill his rise to light weight, although Makhachev himself has not shown any interest in facing El Matador, which leaves the title of the pen weight free.

For Topuria this lack of interest is a Irrefutable proof that The Russian champion is afraid of this fightas declared just a few days ago during the Wow 16 evening in Bilbao. However, in the environment of the UFC not everyone thinks how the Hispanic-Gerogian. This is the case of Michael Bisping, the ex -scam of medium weight and current UFC commentator, who in a video of his YouTube channel says that Daguestaní does not fear any rival.

“Ilia Topuria You are saying many nonsense and that is exactly what you should do if you want to get the fight“Bisping says in his video. And it is that for the legendary UFC champion, the matador is playing his cards perfectly. At the same time, Bisping is convinced that Makhachev has no concern to face the Hispanic-Georgian.

“The reality is that Islam does not fear anyone,” says Bisping. “Of course not, Man is a phenomenal champion, an incredible fighter, a historic and legendary fighter. He has defended the belt four times, more than anyone in history and has a complete set of skills, “says the popular UFC commentator.





Islam Makhachev became UFC lightweight champion win by submission in the second assault on former champion Charles Oliveira in UFC 280 on October 22, 2022. Since then he has defended the title four times. The first two in 2023 before Alexander Volkanovskiwhom he first won by decision and then by Ko. Already in 2024 He revalidated his title against Dustin Poirier in an exciting combat which won by submission in the last assault. Earlier this year he obtained a new triumph for submission in UFC 311 against Renato Moicanoa last minute rival after Arman Tsarukyan’s injury.