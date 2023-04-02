After battling cancer for years, the developer and co-founder of Bend Studio (Siphon Filter, Bubsy, Days Gone).

Berlyn begins her career under Eidetica development company that was soon bought by Sony to become Bend Studio: the team will give birth to the platformers of the Bubsy series (Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales of 1994 and Bubby 3D of 1996).

During the development of Siphon Filter the developer he left the team: only years later did he reveal that he had done it precisely because of the doubts he had regarding the title in development.

This was remembered by some members of the sector, including John Garvinwho made the following statements:

“He was a funny, thoughtful, intelligent man…a great man!”

And George Broussardwho posted the following Tweets:

“RIP Michael Berlinn. The work Mike did in the early 80’s was so incredible that it inspired me to become a developer. Take a moment to read up on him.”

The editorial staff joins the pain of the family of a great man and an important member of the history of video games.