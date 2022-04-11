After his incident with Chris Rock during the Oscar awards from 2022 Will Smith He has already suffered all kinds of legal and personal consequences. The actor fears that, after what happened, no one wants to work with him again, especially because Netflix and other major production companies indefinitely suspended many of the productions in which he was involved.

However, Michael Bay, who directed almost the entire franchise transformers on the big screen, I would have no problem working with Smith in the future, even if many other studies reject it. Talking with Entertainment Weekly, Bay said the following:

“Absolutely. One hundred percent would work with Smith again. He is quite a balanced and intelligent guy. Very, very balanced and smart.”

At the moment, Bay has been very busy giving interviews for his new movie, “Ambulance”, and in each of them he has done his best to defend Smith. Sure, as long as the situation arises.

Publisher’s note: Frankly, I highly doubt Smith is going to be written off, even if many other public figures have spoken out against him. Other than not being able to attend the Oscars for the next 10 years, I don’t see any additional punishment for the actor.

Via: Variety