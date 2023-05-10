Former United States Ambassador to Venezuela, James Story.

Although the announcement has not been made official, everything seems to be ready for the appointment of Michael Barkin as the new charge d’affaires of the United States for Venezuela. Barkin, a diplomat with United Nations experience, will perform his duties from Bogota, Colombia, as has been the case for the past five years.

Barkin replaces James Story, who has served in Caracas since 2018, first as business manager, and then, since 2020, as ambassador. Story and part of the staff of the US embassy in Venezuela went to Bogotá after the worsening of the Venezuelan political crisis, triggered by the disputed presidential re-election of Nicolás Maduro and the impeachment of the president of the National Assembly at the time, Juan Guaidó. The transfer to Bogotá was made after Washington deemed the presence of US officials in Caracas inappropriate.

Nicolás Maduro had then given Story and the embassy staff 72 hours to leave the country, once the United States recognized Juan Guaidó as Interim President of the Republic With a direct style, using irony and speaking good Spanish, Story He played an important role in the context of the country’s crisis, providing help to some opponents persecuted by Chavismo, organizing political and diplomatic meetings on a way out of the Venezuelan crisis, and interacting with the Colombian president at the time, Iván Duque. Like almost all of his predecessors, he was viewed with enormous suspicion and irritation by the Chavista commanders. On more than one occasion, Maduro once accused Story of being involved in conspiracies to overthrow him.

Barkin has not yet been granted ambassadorial status, a post that will need to be ratified or approved by the State Department. Before assuming the Office for Venezuelan Affairs in Bogotá, Barkin -a native of Florida, in the diplomatic service of his country since 1995- was part of the US Mission to the United Nations, and represented the United States in the deliberations of the Council of Security. He was Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs of the United States Mission in Canada; Deputy Chief of the United States Diplomatic Mission in El Salvador and Consul in Matamoros, Mexico. He has also had consular experiences in the Netherlands, Honduras, Uruguay, Kosovo and Bulgaria.

