Hamburg (dpa)

Michael Ballack, a former German football player, said that he had contracted the Coronavirus, during a press conference held today, Tuesday, to present him as a commentator for Euro 2020 on the Magenta TV platform. “Unfortunately, I am in quarantine, I got it, I had mild flu symptoms, now I feel a little better again,” Ballack said. Ballack has played 98 international matches and has been named German Footballer of the Year three times. With the German national team, he finished second in the 2002 World Cup and third four years later. Ballack won the Bundesliga title once with Kaiserslautern and three times with Bayern Munich, and he also won the Premier League title with Chelsea.