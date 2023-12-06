See one Ferrari victim of an accident always makes the heart cry and we are sure that the illustrious owner will also be experiencing the same feelings when looking at what remains of his flaming 812 Supefast. Michael B. Jordan in fact, he almost destroyed his Maranello supercar in an accident that occurred in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on the night between December 2nd and 3rd. The star of Creed and several other international films did not suffer any injuries in the accident although her pride will probably have some dents just like the front of her super sports car from Maranello.

The causes of the Ferrari accident

At the moment the dynamics of the incident are not yet known, with Michael B. Jordan’s Ferrari 812 Superfast which collided with a Kia Niro parked on the street. The damage reported to both cars is extensive, as can also be seen from the first shots posted by the Instagram account @supercarfails, which is always very attentive to this type of event. The first hypotheses speak of the possible loss of control of the Maranello supercar by the actor, who would have finished his race against the crossover of the Korean brand.

The features of the 812 Superfast

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is powered by a 6.5 liter V12 engine, capable of delivering 800 HP at 8500 rpm and a specific power of 123 HP/l, values ​​never achieved in the past by front engines on series cars and which enhance the sensation of extreme sportiness especially at high rpm, exclusive to V12s Ferrari. 80% of the maximum torque of 718 Nm at 7000 rpm is already available at 3500 rpm. The maximum speed is over 340 km/h while the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 2.9 seconds.