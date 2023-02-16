By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

LONDON (Reuters) – Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as boxer Adonis Creed in the new movie “Creed 3” and the actor said he hopes to expand the universe around the character in the future.

Jordan makes his directorial debut with the films’ third sequel, which began with “Creed” in 2015, a spin-off of the “Rocky” films, starring Sylvester Stallone, and telling the story of Adonis, the estranged son of the late champion. heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

“It was challenging, but I never felt more alive,” Jordan told Reuters of debuting in the new position at the “Creed 3” launch in London on Wednesday.

“I had the chance to put my point of view on everything and that was really nice.”

In “Creed 3”, Adonis is enjoying his successful career when an old friend and up-and-coming boxer, Damian, played by Jonathan Majors, returns to his normal life after serving a prison sentence.

Asked if there might be more room for Creed in the future, Jordan said: “Definitely. I want to make something that can stand on its own, something that even if you haven’t seen the first two films, it still tells a story and makes you feel complete when it’s done.”

“But I definitely plan on expanding the ‘Creed universe’ in the future… from comics to graphic novels, TV to spin-offs. There are so many ways to tell a story with these rich characters and now I’m going to figure out what I’m going to do.”

One possible story could involve Creed’s opponent in “Creed 2”, Viktor Drago, son of boxer Ivan Drago from the movie “Rocky 4”. Viktor makes an appearance in “Creed 3”.

