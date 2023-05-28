













That is, the illustrator and mangaka Yusuke Murata. Such a memorable meeting was recorded in several photos and both participated in an interview in which they talked about this film as well as other topics.

Jordan is a big fan of the world of manga and anime. As a director, he decided to be inspired by several series to Creed III.

more than of One Punch Man some fans have noticed references to Dragon Ball Z, Hajime no Ippo, My Hero Academia, Naruto and more.

These are not the work of chance but the desire of this interpreter to enrich his work. That’s why he decided to go to the Land of the Rising Sun to promote Creed III and do other activities.

In addition to talking with the artist of One Punch Man visited Studio Pierrot, where he met the staff behind the anime of Naruto.

He even received a drawing of Naruto Uzumaki from Tetsuya Nishio, the series’ character designer. He in return also signed movie posters of him for the team.

Michael B. Jordan is visiting other places in Japan besides Tokyo, such as Kyoto, and he is having a great time.

Michael B. Jordan was able to meet Yusuke Murata, who is his favorite manga artist, when visiting Japan for the Creed 3 premiere. They were also able to take photos and have a very meaningful conversation with each other that I’ll link below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CcloiQXzWR — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) May 26, 2023

When is the next chapter of One-Punch Man coming out?

According to what was programmed, the next chapter of the manga of One Punch Man It will be released on June 1, 2023. It is number 185 and after this there is no date for the next one.

Comments from Yusuke Murata himself indicate that it may take longer, since he plans to take a break.

Good thing his meeting with Jordan was before he decided to relax. Only in this way was it possible to see these artists together, one from the world of cinema and the other from manga.

Another reason why Jordan visits Japan was to announce that the franchise of believe will have its anime, and this is a work of TMS Entertainment, the same studio behind Megalo Boxanother boxing series.

So far there are no images about what this anime looks like, just a promotional illustration. This is displayed at the end of each presentation of Creed IIIwhich had its premiere in Japan on May 26.

