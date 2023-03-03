This March 3 the film hits theaters believe 3the closing of the trilogy of this successful spin-off of the Rocky saga. However, the character immortalized by Sylvester Stallone does not have an appearance. Therefore, the director and actor Michael B. Jordan decided to explain his absence.

In an interview with the radio station Hot 97, Michael B. Jordan was questioned on the subject. FIt was here where he answered that Creed 3 is a movie made precisely so that Adonis, the protagonist, comes out of the shadow of Rocky and Apollo. Of course, he did not underestimate the importance of the character.

‘First of all, Sylvester and Rocky’s DNA is all over this franchise. You can’t have these movies without it. That spirit of a person who is unlikely to win and does. I think that connects with all of us. I think what we love about these movies is that we see someone who has difficulties, but manages to overcome them, we connect with that. It was important for us to connect with characters that do the same and that’s what we want to do with Adonis.‘. Said Michael B. Jordan.

He later added that the first tape of believe it still had a lot of Rocky and Apollo in it. The second represented coming out of the shadow of his predecessors and this third is already his story completely. Something that we can see in the choice of his rival, who is a character from Adonis’s past. Do you think we will miss Rocky in this installment?

What is Creed 3 about?

believe 3 it happens three years after the previous film. Here we see a retired Adonis meeting a childhood friend who has just been released from prison. Both of them were like brothers, but now it seems that fate will face them as he also starts a boxing career.

Source: MGM

The role of the opponent this time will be played by actor Jonathan Majors. This actor has been very active lately and will be remembered for his role as Kang in the recent Ant-Man movie. The previews have shown that he will be quite a tough opponent for Adonis, both mentally and physically. Will they go see her at the cinema?

