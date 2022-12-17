If there is something that actor Michael B. Jordan likes to emphasize, it is that he likes anime as dragonball either Naruto. But it seems that he also has a special fondness for Hajime no Ippo and took note of this believe 3.

He himself commented on it in an interview he had with Total Film magazine. While talking about the third film focusing on Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed, he commented on the influence of this well-known series.

What exactly he commented was ‘with boxing anime like ‘Hajime no Ippo’ I love the internal dialogue of the characters about what happens in the ring’.

It is something that happens frequently; Gives the characters more depth. To the above, Jordan added ‘It was very important to me that we see the emotional journeys of Donnie and Damian in those scenes, and the anime definitely played a part in that inspiration’.

Font: Warner Bros.

Only for those who haven’t seen believe and make this analogy of Hajime no IppoDonnie is himself, as his original name is Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed, and Damian is Damian Anderson.

Michael B. Jordan’s love for manga and anime is such that he even reached Black Panther. All because the armor that Killmonger wears is inspired by that of Vegeta, the Prince of the Saiyans in the series of Dragon Ball Z.

When will Creed 3 be released and who is participating?

The premiere of believe 3 it will be on March 3, 2023 in the United States, while in Mexico and other Latin American countries it will be one day earlier.

This film is distributed in our region by Warner Bros., although the production is by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.

On this occasion Jordan not only plays Adonis but is also the director of this film; It is his directorial debut and he has the backing of a great creative team.

Font: Madhouse.

believe 3besides having some inspiration from Hajime no Ippohas the talents of cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau, who worked on believe 2.

Similarly, from production designer Jahmin Assa, from angeline and editor Tyler Nelson of batman. Costume design falls to Lizz Wolf, who also worked on believe 2 and the music is by composer Joseph Shirley, who did the themes for The Book of Boba Fett.

