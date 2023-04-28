Michael | A bag containing gunpowder and bullets was brought to the police station to be disposed of

The police cordoned off the Mikkeli police station on Thursday afternoon because a bag was brought to the station, which was suspected to contain explosives.

Mikkelin the bag brought to the police station on Thursday contained mostly hunting ammunition, says Eastern Finland police.

According to the police, it was not a threat or intent to harm, and there was no danger of an explosion.

The police ask the man who brought the bag to report and investigate the matter.