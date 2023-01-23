podcastOn a beautiful summer evening, 25-year-old Michael is talking to a friend at his car, when suddenly an unknown man gets into the car. The police soon arrive, but then things go completely wrong: the man takes the gun and starts shooting.
In court, the man tells how his life has changed since the shooting. “I can’t do anything myself anymore and I depend on everything. My bladder has to be emptied five times a day, because I can’t go to the toilet myself. At this age I should be enjoying life with my girlfriend, but that’s just not possible anymore.”
Court reporter Niels Dekker sat next to the victim in court. For the AD he closely follows the sessions. In the new podcast series De Zaak X he talks about what he heard: “When I tell about it, I get goosebumps again.”
De Zaak X is a new podcast series from the AD. Every week one of the reporters tells presenter Emma Thies about a recent lawsuit.
Listen to the first episode below. Don’t miss an episode? Then subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcast!
Click below to listen to the podcast on your favorite platform!
Would you like to receive an email every week with new episodes and relevant articles? Sign up for the newsletter!
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Michael #bullet #body #rest #life #anymore
Leave a Reply