The conspiracy thinker Micha Kat, who was sentenced to two years in prison, withdraws the appeal he had lodged against that sentence. The appeal would only be served after the sentence had been served and, moreover, the Public Prosecution Service would demand a higher sentence. There would be a risk that Kat would have to go back to jail after serving his sentence.

In April of this year, Micha Kat was sentenced to two years in unconditional prison for, among other things, incitement and threats against judges, the municipality of Bodegraven, RIVM boss Jaap van Dissel and the General Journal. Kat herself said she was taken in by other conspiracy theorists. According to the controversial former journalist Kat, who made sure that RIVM CEO Van Dissel could no longer go out on the street without security, the judiciary was taking revenge against him.

That he appealed against his sentence was no surprise, that he is now withdrawing it is the result of a calculation and calculation of probability. Kat had been in pre-trial detention in the Netherlands and Northern Ireland for a long time. The two-year prison sentence will therefore in principle end sometime in October. Then he still has to serve 4.5 months of an older sentence he once received for threats, but which he never served because he fled to Northern Ireland. So he would be released about February.

Because no appeal is possible against those 4.5 months, he can therefore only appeal against those two years in prison. And that part of the sentence will already be over in October. The appeal will only be heard after October. So there is little left for Kat to achieve. Moreover, the Public Prosecution Service would probably go for another four years in prison. If the court were to sentence him to do so, it could happen that Kat has served his original sentence, but still has to go back to jail. “That would be a sour joke,” says his lawyer Thijs Stapel.

Is in cassation against case regarding compensation for Kat

In the meantime, the State has appealed against Kat in a completely different case. The court in Den Bosch decided in March of this year that the Dutch State must compensate Kat for the damage suffered after proceedings that a now retired judge, Hans Westenberg, once conducted against him.

Westenberg filed a case against Kat more than fifteen years ago. It was about a book that Kat had written about Chipshol, the ‘new city’ that was supposed to arise at Schiphol – but never got off the ground. In 2004 Kat wrote a few pieces about a dubious course of events during one of the lawsuits surrounding Chipshol, and then a book. Kat described, among other things, that Westenberg had been in contact with lawyers against the rules. It later turned out that Westenberg had lied about that.

Westenberg’s lawsuit against Kat, among others, was funded by the State. Kat didn’t accept that; he demanded compensation from the State. Kat thought it was incorrect that the State paid for Westenberg’s proceedings. And surprisingly, after many years, he was right.

This should start the procedure for a possible hefty compensation that Kat will receive. But at the last minute, the State appealed. For Micha Kat it means: first serve his prison sentence and then see if there is a damage amount to be achieved somewhere on the horizon. According to him, that could run into the thousands.

