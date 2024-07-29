THE first laboratory mice with a fully developed human immune system and functional have been obtained, opening new perspectives in the study of diseases and in the development of drugs and vaccines. This important result has been published in the journal Nature Immunology by a group of researchers from the University of Texas, led by the immunologist Italian Paul Casati.

A step forward in scientific research

THE humanized mice have existed since the 1980s, initially developed to study human HIV infection. However, these models had never reached a level of functionality complete immunity. The new little animals, called TruHuX (Truly Human)represent a significant breakthrough. These mice were created by injecting human stem cells purified from the umbilical cord into the hearts of immunodeficient mice. After a few weeks, these mice were treated with 17b-estradiol, a potent estrogen that promotes the survival and differentiation of human stem cells.

Features of TruHuX mice

TruHuXs possess a complete human immune system, with lymph nodes, germinal centers, thymic epithelial cells, human T and B lymphocytes, and plasma cells that produce specific antibodies. These mice, once vaccinated, are able to develop effective immune responses against pathogens such as Salmonella typhimurium and the virus SARS–CoV–2. Furthermore, they are susceptible to develop autoimmune conditions such as systemic lupus, making them valuable models for studying such diseases.

Paolo Casati and his team hope that these new models murine can facilitate the development of new cancer vaccines and therapieswhile reducing the use of non-human primates in biomedical research. This advance could mark a significant change in the way treatments for many diseases are developed and tested.

