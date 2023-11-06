In Istanbul, a man released mice in one of the McDonald’s fast food restaurants to protest against Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. A Turkish newspaper writes about this on November 6 Cumhuriye.

Footage published by local media shows a man entering the establishment with a box and turning it over, releasing the rodents.

“Eat not the meat of Muslims, but these mice,” he addressed McDonald’s visitors.

Earlier, on October 30, a similar event took place in the English city of Birmingham. An activist at a McDonald’s restaurant released dozens of mice painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag. In the end, he called for a boycott of this fast food chain, Starbucks coffee shops and the Disney+ streaming service, as they allegedly support the Israeli army. According to media reports, after the incident, “the restaurant was completely disinfected.”

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.