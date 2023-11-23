The wives of those mobilized from the Samara region demanded the return of their husbands from the Northern Military District

The wives of mobilized servicemen from the Samara region appealed to State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein with a demand to return their husbands from the zone of the special military operation (SVO). The Russians united into an initiative group, whose representatives came to the deputy’s reception room.

Some women noted that their spouses have been on the front line for more than a year and the conditions of service leave much to be desired.

Women complained about conditions in the military zone of the Northern Military District

Among the everyday problems at the front, military wives noted mice terrorizing their loved ones. “Mice run around the soldiers at night, right in their sleeping bags. Rodents eat food and spoil ammunition. But we bought a lot ourselves. What should we do? — said one of the members of the initiative group.

Our men live in dugouts, in unsanitary conditions. They tell us that they "eat rotten, moldy bread." military spouse

In addition, according to Russian women, while they are at the front, their husbands lose qualifications in their civilian professions. Among their spouses, who have been in the NWO zone for a year now, are engineers and chefs.

Deputy Khinshtein promised to forward the request to the Ministry of Defense

Deputy Khinshtein reminded Russian women of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to retain their status as SVO participants until the end of the operation, but promised to forward their appeals to the Ministry of Defense.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov stated that those called up as part of partial mobilization in Russia will leave the combat zone only after the completion of the SVO.

They [мобилизованные] will return home after completing a special military operation. No rotation is provided. They are entitled to vacation for every six months of service, and they now go on these vacations Andrey KartapolovState Duma deputy

Women have been complaining about their husbands’ condition for a long time now.

However, the participants of the North Military District, who went to the combat zone from the Chelyabinsk region, complained about the lack of vacations. Russians serve continuously for 10-11 months. The wife of one of the mobilized said that her husband was not allowed to go home due to the lack of a replacement. “As they are told, there are no people,” the woman explained. She claims that commanders are tearing up the reports they receive about granting leave.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

Some women decide to go to the Northern Military District on their own to meet their husbands. They described their condition: the women admitted that their husbands often looked tired and depressed, some of them would probably need psychological rehabilitation after returning to civilian life, and most of all, the military missed their old jobs, family and home-cooked food.

Before this, residents of Primorye recorded a video message in which they told Russian President Vladimir Putin that their men’s uniforms had fallen into disrepair and they were not being given new ones. In addition, according to the women, the command does not provide volunteers with any opportunity to maintain personal hygiene. The Russians explained that all the requests they sent to regional authorities were blocked and deleted.