Dhe number of animals used in experiments fell again in 2022, as can be seen from the current laboratory animal statistics published by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment on Monday. Accordingly, around 1.73 million vertebrates were used, and in 2021 there were around 134,000 animals more. Institute President Andreas Hensel explained in a statement that fewer and fewer animal experiments are being carried out in this country.

At almost 80 percent, mice and rats are among the most frequently used laboratory animals; there was a decrease of more than 100,000 animals compared to the previous year. The number of fish used in experiments also fell slightly to 212,371 animals, and the number of cats fell significantly to 538 animals. At the same time, the number of dogs used rose by around ten percent to 2,873 animals. According to the Federal Institute, cats and dogs are needed in particular for research into animal diseases and for legally required testing of medicines, and dogs are also needed for training purposes in all of them low-stress experiments. The number of monkeys and prosimians often used for drug testing rose by almost a fifth to 2,204 animals.

Significantly fewer animals bred for experiments were killed

According to the institute, the burden was classified as low for two thirds of the test animals, moderate for another quarter and severe for almost four percent. A good half of animals were used for basic research, around 15 percent were used for research into diseases and for the production or quality control of medical products or toxicological tests. The proportion of genetically modified test animals rose slightly to 53 percent.

The number of animals that were not used for experiments but were killed for scientific purposes such as organ or tissue removal rose by around 11 percent to a good 700,000 animals. Another 1.77 million animals – mainly mice and zebrafish – were bred for scientific purposes but were not used, for example because they did not have desired genetic changes, and were therefore killed. The number was around 2.5 million in 2021; last year it fell by around a third to around 1.77 million.

According to Stefan Treue, spokesman for the “Understanding Animal Experiments” initiative and head of the German Primate Center in Göttingen, several factors contributed to this decline: modern processes such as the Crispr/Cas genetic scissors, freezing genetically modified genetic material in liquid nitrogen and optimization of breeding planning.