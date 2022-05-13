Former Palermo captain Fabrizio Miccoli returns to freedom after more than six months from his arrest. Accepting his lawyer ‘s appeal, the supervisory court granted him the alternative measure of probationary custody. The former football player from Salento was definitively sentenced to 3 years and 3 months in prison on charges of extortion aggravated by the mafia method. To restore his freedom was the surveillance court of Venice (Miccoli was detained in the Rovigo prison) which accepted the appeal of his lawyer, the lawyer Antonio Savoia. On the basis of the probationary assignment granted him by the Court, Miccoli will be able to return to coaching in the football school. He will have to comply with some requirements such as not returning home after midnight and not attending offenders. Miccoli is already on his way back to Salento.