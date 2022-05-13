The former Palermo captain returns to freedom after more than six months of being arrested. He had been sentenced to 3 years and 3 months of imprisonment for extortion aggravated by the mafia method
Former Palermo captain Fabrizio Miccoli returns to freedom after more than six months from his arrest. Accepting his lawyer ‘s appeal, the supervisory court granted him the alternative measure of probationary custody. The former football player from Salento was definitively sentenced to 3 years and 3 months in prison on charges of extortion aggravated by the mafia method. To restore his freedom was the surveillance court of Venice (Miccoli was detained in the Rovigo prison) which accepted the appeal of his lawyer, the lawyer Antonio Savoia. On the basis of the probationary assignment granted him by the Court, Miccoli will be able to return to coaching in the football school. He will have to comply with some requirements such as not returning home after midnight and not attending offenders. Miccoli is already on his way back to Salento.
The facts
–
“The appeal by the Venice surveillance court was accepted – says the lawyer Savoia and was granted probation”. The former bomber had been sentenced after having ended up in an investigation for having asked Mauro Lauricella, son of Nino, a member of the mafia family in the Kalsa district, in Palermo, to return sums of money to an entrepreneur on behalf of one of his friend, former physiotherapist of the rosanero team. During a telephone call, intercepted by investigators, Miccoli and Lauricella, speaking of judge Giovanni Falcone, used offensive words and tones.
May 13 – 9.45pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Miccoli #released #prison #probationary #probation #granted
Leave a Reply