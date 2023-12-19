Mr. Johansson, the war in Ukraine is consuming large amounts of weapons and ammunition. In many places in Europe, depots are emptying and supplies are arriving slowly at best. Can Saab still deliver?

Sebastian Balzter Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Yes. We fulfill our contracts, whether it is about deliveries to Ukraine or replenishing stocks. Our contribution is primarily portable anti-tank weapons. Since the beginning of this terrible war, we have invested the equivalent of 150 million euros to increase our manufacturing capacity in this area. We have already doubled it, and by the beginning of 2025 we will quadruple it.

Is that enough?

I don't know that, none of us know that. Because neither the individual states nor the military alliances are currently clear about exactly where their goal lies. However, there is a clear indication for the 155 millimeter artillery ammunition. According to estimates, Ukraine consumes around 2.4 million bullets per year, but Europe can only produce 300,000 per year. So that's not nearly enough. Saab does not make such bullets. But when there is a bottleneck with certain suppliers or with basics like explosives, it affects the entire industry.

The demand is huge. Why don't corporations invest more?

Long-term orders are necessary for this. Manufacturers cannot bear the risk of such investments alone. States must take part in this. By expanding manufacturing capacity, they could buy future supply security. But so far the conversations have all too often only been about individual products and projects, about the here and now, and not about building up inventories, about resilience and deterrence, as the new world situation demands.



















In Germany, some expansion plans fail due to resistance in local parliaments, for example. Do you know anything similar from Sweden?

No. My impression is that our country is firmly in favor of supporting Ukraine. This applies to the Swedish government and the armed forces as well as to our employees.

Saab supplies more than 100 different countries. Where is military procurement most efficient?

That is hard to say. Framework agreements are always an advantage. The Swedish Armaments Agency has concluded such a contract with us, which Finland and the Baltic states, for example, can now also use. This is quicker than negotiating everything from scratch with each country.







Many in Germany are convinced that the slowest is the Bundeswehr procurement office in Koblenz. You're right?

I'm not in a position to judge that. Arms procurement is always a multi-step process. Military and technical requirements play a role, as do political considerations. Sometimes Parliament has to be involved. This also takes a long time in Sweden.

How can this be accelerated?

During the long period of peace, everyone involved got used to having a lot of time and little money. Everyone could work at their own pace. Now the opposite is the case: There is comparatively a lot of money in the system, but time is short. This means not getting stuck in the minor things in a contract. This question is also about willingness to take risks. Of course, nobody likes to make mistakes. But if you want to speed things up, you have to take a little more risk. This applies to industry as well as to the military and governments.