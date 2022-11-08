A video game, as a product, must have the ultimate goal of selling copies, in order to return the investment and allow the company to continue with a subsequent game. Yet when there is also passion behind, you can see a mile from afar: we saw it even before entering the Gamescom booth dedicated to 505 Games, to go and try Miasma Chronicles, the new title of The Bearded Ladies which takes us later Mutant Year Zero in a new post apocalyptic world, this time populated by human beings, the title shows a strong strategic component, like the other titles of the software house, with a strong characterization of the characters.

We had the opportunity to try the first phases of the game, and although the strategists take a little bit to start from the point of view of gameplay – as the mechanics are revealed as the game progresses – we got to see a lot of the new title of The Bearded Ladies: here are our impressions.

What time is the end of the world?

The character that we checked in the course of the adventure is called Elvis, a young boy who finds himself with a mystery to discover concerning his mother and a glove capable of managing this energy that has destroyed everything: in the early stages of the game we discovered the basic mechanics, in addition to seeing a modern world, a contemporary traits, which was frozen in time by this cataclysm. After the misstep of Corruption 2029which did not convince gamers, the team brought back the work behind the individual characters to the maximum: this was also very visible in the first city we visited of the game, where a series of characters populated the screen with stories, information and details. .

Speaking precisely of Sedentarythis city has also allowed us to see how the boundaries of the game are really vast: the feeling received is that of having a whole world to discover, with characters who could even put themselves by your side and secondary missions that could give you some useful items or interesting information regarding the game’s plot and world lore.

Secretly

What amazed us, in terms of gameplay, is that Miasma Chronicles offers a really interesting and fun stealth system: the game will give you the possibility to move freely until the encounter of enemies. From that moment you can move on the famous square grid to do your actions, but before being detected you will be able to move as you see fit. Enemies will have a cone of vision and a series of active dynamics that, when you get close, will give you the ability to get around the obstacle, prepare a tactic and even go unnoticed. In this way, the game adds tactics to tactics, giving the player the chance to choose how to attack (if he will) the enemies.

In active combat, Elvis, Diggs (and any partner) will be able to do two actions in turn: these will be chosen between moving, attacking or helping a partner. Then the covers are vital, which will give a percentage of chance to hit an enemy (or not to receive hits). A counter (which will fill up when you take hits) will allow the characters you control to then make a roll with 100% accuracy, so that will definitely hit. Also present the possibility of flanking the enemy, so as to be able to inflict more damage.

Finally, to add pepper to the course, a system of chip which will add modifiers and abilities to attacks, giving an additional boost to tactics and customization, so you can better set up your team for the fight to come. Since Miasma Chronicles is a game that will focus – from what we have seen – a lot also on the RPG part, the characters will have skills that can be enhanced by advancing in the game.

The heart of the matter

We didn’t see much else of the game, as the appointment was around 2 hours and Miasma Chronicles, albeit in pre-alpha, it could have further delighted us with other phases of the game, but we can say for sure that what we have seen is very interesting. The basics of the plot, which tell this mystery of the Miasma, are intriguing and could really tell a very high level script, and as for the gameplay and the creatures encountered, there are high margins of having tactical fights of the highest level, which will make you happy. fans of the genre.

The tone of the game is definitely more darkgiven and considered also the dynamics of the Miasma, but the characterization of the characters, also as regards the NPC, allows you to have some lighter phase. Note of merit then for some of the characters seen in the city of Sedentary, where we went during the demo: Mason, for example, is an eccentric mayor with only a head (inserted in a sort of tank with some strange liquid) busy managing the city and smoking cigars from a small hole on his device, and is one of many others characters we have seen, and many others that we will surely meet in the definitive experience.

Miasma Chronicles it is a game that shows the heart: certainly that of the team that is working on it, but also that of the various characters that will make up the game ecosystem, and in our opinion this is the strength of the game, an additional value to a gameplay which at first seems rich, deep and with a wise ability to mix RPG and tactical, not to mention the stealth phase that precedes the clash (or sometimes avoids it), a jewel alongside everything else.