Miasma Chroniclesthe new strategy from the authors of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, has a exit date official, set for May 23 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as two gameplay videos unpublished that show the game in action within two scenarios.

We tried Miasma Chronicles last August and were really impressed with how solid it is combat systemby the non-trivial degree of challenge and by the attention paid to the creation of the characters and the setting, all particularly inspired.

Set in a near future where the world is threatened by a force of nature known as Miasma, the game pays homage to some classic PlayStation RPGs, from Xenogears to Final Fantasyoffering a tactical experience capable of really putting you to the test.

There history of Miasma Chronicles revolves around two brothers, Elvis and Diggs, who decide to cross America to find their mother, preparing to face the most diverse pitfalls and the most dangerous opponents in engaging turn-based battles that take place according to two possible approaches.

The mode light tactics indeed offers a simplified gameplay, more accessible but no less punishing, while the mode complete tactic brings into play all facets of this product, including those relating to critical hits.