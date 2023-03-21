505 Games and The Bearded Ladies (creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden) are pleased to announce that Miasma Chronicles will be available from May 23, 2023 for Windows PC platforms (Steam and EPIC), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In this new tactical adventure featuring intense turn-based combat, players will impersonate Elvisa young man abandoned to his fate in the wastelands of America, with only the comfort of his robot “brother” Diggs. Together they will have to unravel the mystery of Miasma, a mysterious entity that threatens the last vestiges of humanity.

Armed with a mysterious glove, able to control “Miasma”Elvis and Diggs will live an extraordinary adventure in post-apocalyptic game environments where the enemy lurks around every corner and will be joined by a company of extravagant characters.

Miasma Chronicles will be available from May 23, 2023 in digital format for Windows PC (Steam and EPIC), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S for €49.99. A physical version of the game will also be released on June 9, 2023 in Europe and on June 20, 2023 in North America.