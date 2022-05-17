During the event 505 Games Spring Showcase A new upcoming game developed by The Bearded Ladies, the studio behind it, has been announced with a short teaser trailer Mutant Year Zero.

Called Miasma Chronicles, the game will take players on an adventure through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where they will be accompanied by a robotic “brother”. Using a mysterious glove, players will be able to control the Miasma, the mysterious force that has torn the world apart. According to the game’s website, Miasma Chronicles will include real-time exploration, upgradeable weapons and abilities, “beautiful” environments and “wacky” characters, and more.

“In the not too distant future, America has been torn apart by a savage force known only as ‘Miasma’,” reads a description of the game on the aforementioned website. “Here is Elvis, a young man brought as a child to the mining town of Sedentary. Left by his mother in the care of an elder robotic ‘brother’ and given a mysterious glove with which he can control the Miasma. ”

Miasma Chronicles doesn’t have a release date yet but will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) in 2023.

Source: Twinfinite