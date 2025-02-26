What are they?

The myomas are also called uterine fibroids or leiomiomas

The myomas, also called uterine fibroids or leiomiomas, are non -cancerous tumors of the uterus and usually They almost never transform into cancer. Fibromas have varied sizes ranging from very small and imperceptible to sight, to large sizes that can enlarge the uterus. On many occasions there are no symptoms so there are many women who have had fibroids without knowing it. They are usually detected between 30 and 50 years.

Causes of myomas

The causes have not been identified with certainty

It has not been able to prove absolutely what are the causes, but there are evidence that allows some factors to be indicated, such as genetic mutations and hormonal elements. It seems proven that myomas originate from a cell that is continuously divided. Fibroma development is different in each case and has various speeds, from very slow to very fast.

They are often classified according to their location: subsitious, intramural and submucosal.

Myoma symptoms

There are not always symptoms

In many cases there are no symptoms. When they appear, the more frequent are:

– Most abundant menstrual bleeding and, in addition, lengthens several more days.

– Sensation of wanting to urinate very often, but when trying there are difficulties.

– Constipation.

– Pain in the pelvis and legs.

– Lumbalgia.

MIAS DIAGNOSIS

Many times they are detected in routine reviews

Uterine myomas or fibroids come to light thanks to routine reviews in which the doctor detects some anomaly. Once there is suspicion, the doctor orders the realization of an ultrasound and laboratory analysis. Only when there are doubts to a magnetic resonance.

Treatment and medication of myomas

The doctor has many options before him and should choose the most appropriate for each patient. In many cases, it is best not to do anything and wait to see how the patient’s condition evolves. There are women with myomas who do not have symptoms, or have them very slight. Actually, fibroids are not cancerous and rarely affect pregnancy. They have a tendency to reduce after menopause when reproductive hormones lower.

There are also drugs to reduce the size of myomas. These are agonists of the gonadotropin -release hormone that simulate a menopausal status. And also of non -steroid anti -inflammatories that reduce pain. The IUD (intrauterine device) releases a substance that can help reduce abundant bleeding caused by myomas. There is also the option of surgery to perform the removal. In some cases it is barely invasive.

Even after removal the myomas can reappear; Especially, before menopause arrives.

Myoma prevention

There are no clear prevention guidelines

Not enough clues have been found to prevent fibroid tumors, but the risk can be reduced by maintaining an annual gynecological review agenda in addition to following healthy lifestyle habits, for example, having a balanced diet and exercising regularly.

Diseases related to the female reproductive system

