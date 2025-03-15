After launching an initiative in social networks to maintain the Custody of Marlos, the dog that has lived together with her and her family for seven years, Miare He has shared the “worst of the news” by making known that the judge denied his opposition to the “provisional” resolution, which required him to return his pet to his ex -partner, Dalas Review.

The influencer He presented an appeal against the “death sentence”, in his own words, which failed in favor of the Youtuberwhom the young woman accused her social networks of leaving and mistreat “their animals in a repeat and systematic way” and of “monetize” its judicial causes through their videos.

In her statement, the content creator argues that, despite the fact that the resolution is not yet firm and is “Review pending”, The judge has considered “that there is no reason to wait for the Provincial Court of Barcelona to solve the matter “, since, apparently, the greyhound “He won’t suffer when his family is separated.” “Apparently, Marlos is not a symptom,” Miare laments from his X profile.

Far from staying there, the influencer It points to “the value of the animal is only economical.” And, he explains, “in an act of absolute cruelty”, the judge establishes that, in the hypothetical case that Dalas refused to return the animal after a favorable opinion towards her by the Provincial Court, the young woman and her family will receive as repair a repair economic amount.

“They will pay us a money figure and that, under their point of view, It will replace the pain and suffering of having lost our partner “, Miare points out, discarding compensation comparable to the “horror” of knowing that his pet can “be on a balcony locked up at 40 degrees”, to the “suffering” of witnessing how his ex can “get economic revenue” from him and then “forget him”, or “sadness” and “anxiety” of thinking that he can “die of grief” when he will be away from his “true family.”

In this context, the influencer denounce that raising the refusal of Dalas to return to Marlos “as a more than feasible situation” suggests “in advance” than the Youtuber has “Free Vía” to breach the resolution of the Provincial Court, since “you will” have to pay a certain amount of money and nothing more. ”

“Marlos is everything to us”

This precautionary measure of the judge closes a new chapter in the judicial battle between Miare and Dalas for the custody of Marlos. The animal, currently 10 years, suffers a sarcoma, A health condition that requires “monitoring” by Miare and that has been notified to the current judge, who, he says, exercises as a substitute after the sentence was annulled by “Lack of neutrality” of the previous lawyer.

However, despite this, Marlos will be delivered soon to the complainant, Dalas, condemned by the Supreme Court to compensate with 12,000 euros to Miare’s father and to rectify his words on his YouTube channel for a crime of “Interference in the right to honor.” A pity that youtuber subsequently refused to comply.





“For him (Dalas), Marlos is only a machine to harm and money, because he knows that, however, Marlos is everything to us “, Miare concludes in his statement, in reference to the alleged “revenge” plans of his ex.