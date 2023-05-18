A woman who drugged and robbed a man of more than $600,000 worth of jewelry, including a Rolex Daytona watch, in his Miami apartment after meeting him at a club in the city, is wanted by police, authorities said Wednesday.

The Miami Police Department published on social networks a video taken by a building security camera where the woman is seen arriving with the victim, going up in an elevator and, later, leaving alone.

“We need to identify the woman who put drugs in the victim’s drink and, once she fell asleep, stole more than $600,000 in jewelry,” said the Police in the publication in which they asked for citizen collaboration to find the women.

The events took place at dawn on May 8, when the man went up to his apartment with a woman he had met at a Miami club.

The victim told law enforcement that he had only had a drink with her in her apartment when she lost consciousness. When she woke up around noon, the woman was gone and she noticed that the safe was open and the jewelry had disappeared. See also A motorcyclist crashes in the golden zone of Mazatlan, Sinaloa

Among the jewelry and valuables stolen by the woman were a Rolex Daytona watch encrusted with diamonds, a gold chain, bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a diamond ring, NBC Miami reported.

Recently, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, adjacent to Miami-Dade County, published several videos taken of two young people at the home of a man who met them at a casino in the area.

In the recordings, the three of them are seen having drinks and then they are searching the house to take everything valuable before he woke up from the lethargy caused by a drug put in his drink.

Given the alarm generated by the frequency of similar events, a Colombian living in Miami who was given a drug in a drink years ago to rob him, considered what to do to prevent something like this from happening to other people and today he exports his test strips to detect GHB and ketamine to Mexico, Canada, Australia, Israel and Europe. See also Economy - High inflation impacts Thanksgiving in the United States

Jhoann González, 48, and a resident of the United States for more than 20 years, created the product called TestMyDrink, an idea that came to her from a traumatic experience that is much more common than is believed, according to what she said last March. in an interview with EFE.

Without him realizing it, a young woman he met at a club spiked González’s drink with ketamine. She woke up hours later in a hospital with no memories or anything of value.

A survey of 969 people this year by the alcohol.org website of the US Centers Against Addiction found that 44% of men and 56% of women said they had ever been drugged by introducing substances into their drink. or the food.