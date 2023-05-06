First day of testing in Florida with the Red Bull world champion ahead of the reds and Perez. Fifth Alonso with Aston Martin

– miami (usa)

He took measures in free practice 1 and then went wild in free practice 2. Max Verstappen led the first day of free practice at the Miami GP. The world champion, fourth in the first session, made his voice in the second both over the single lap and in race simulation mode, where it seems that Red Bull continues to degrade the tires less than its opponents. And among these Ferrari has confirmed its second strength as in Baku, at least for the moment.

evolution — Carlos Sainz stopped at three tenths, Charles Leclerc at 4 tenths, even if the day didn’t end well for the Monegasque because the Principino lost his Ferrari SF-23 in turn 7 and crashed his nose into the barriers, damaging it. Ferrari is however in second and third place of the day and hopes to prove itself in Saturday’s qualifying. There will be no shortage of unknowns in this fight for pole, starting with the evolution of the new asphalt on the Miami track, which is evolving lap after lap. See also Ipse Dixit - Gasp: “Malinovskyi? I want who scores ”, Allegri:“ Maybe Rabiot scores ”. Mou: "It's okay"

perez effort — Sergio Perez worked hard throughout the day, but he struggled and only in the end of free practice 2 did he find the fourth fastest time ahead of the usual Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Sixth is Lando Norris in the McLaren, who was quite quick today. And the Mercedes? After the best time in the first session, in the second Lewis Hamilton stopped in seventh place, George Russell, instead in 15th behind the two Alfa Romeos driven by Zhou and Bottas. Saturday free practice 3 at 6.30pm, qualifying at 10pm.

free time 2 — Free practice 2 times in Miami: 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’27″930 2. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’28″315 3. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’28″398 4. Perez (Red Bull) 1 ’28″419 5. Alonso (Aston Martin) 1’28″660 6. Norris (McLaren) 1’28″741 7. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’28″858 8. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’28″930 9. Ocon (Alpine) 1’28″937 10. Albon (Williams) 1’29″046