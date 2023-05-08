Verstappen-Alonso, the wrong prophecy

“Verstappen has recovered in all the races, so I expect him to succeed here in Miami too, in 25 laps he will be in my mirrors“. For a driver who took second place in qualifying, this could have seemed a pessimistic forecast. Instead, Fernando Alonso was even optimistic, because Max Verstappen he passed it already in the 15th round.

Perhaps the two-time world champion was expecting a closer fight between the Dutchman and the others, but he himself experienced how Super Max’s pace today was from another planet for everyone, even for Sergio’s other Red Bull Perez. And, in the cool down room after the race, the three joked about this prophecy.

The Verstappen-Alonso curtain

Verstappen: “You said I’d make it to lap 25, huh!”

Alonso smiles, Perez asks Max: “What lap did you arrive at?”

V: “I looked at the dashboard, I think it was lap 13 or 14“.

Alonso: “In Monaco it will be very different“.

Monte-Carlo the only hope?

Alonso therefore collects, but raises the challenge. The Spanish lion is desperately looking for his 33rd victory in Formula 1 and is aware that special racing episodes are needed to beat this Verstappen and this Red Bull: an accident, a Safety Car at the right time. In short, luck. Or, circuits are needed that can curb the excessive power of the RB19. Monte-Carlo – scheduled for May 28 – is one of these, since the GP is 90% decided on Saturday and only sensational twists and turns can turn the situation around. And Ferrari fans know it well.