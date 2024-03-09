In recent days, the police in Miami, United States, released a video recorded by a surveillance camera on February 18, in which you can see how A criminal forcibly snatches a woman's purse who was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle and then fled.

Around 2:12 AM, a silver Hyundai Elantra vehicle stopped behind a motorcycle at a traffic light located at the intersection between NW 19th Avenue and NW 28th Street, according to authorities. Seeing the victims inattentively waiting for the traffic light to change color, one of the occupants got out of the car to take advantage of the situation.

According to the sequence that can be seen in the images, The man dressed in a gray sweatshirt snatched the victim's purse after a brief struggle and ran towards the vehicle. Given the immediate reaction of the motorcycle driver, he was forced to make a detour to get back into the car. fleeing north on NW 18th Avenue.

The woman suffered a contusion to the head as a result of the fight with the criminal who took her purse, but she received medical attention on the spot and is in good condition with no serious injuries. At least three people were on board the vehicle, according to the words of the Miami police chief, published by Telemundo.

The silver vehicle parked behind the motorcycle and then fled heading north. Photo:Miami Police Share

Even though there are no suspects in the incident, the police are requesting the contribution of anyone who has information about the identity of the criminals. If you have useful information, you can contact the Miami Police Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or contact the Miami-Dade Crime Hotline at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) .

Statistics of crime increase in Miami

A report published by InjuredinFlorida with data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which was published by local media NBC Miamishowed that Miami is ranked third among the most unsafe cities in Floridawith 980 serious crimes per 100,000 inhabitants in the period from 2015 to 2019. In addition, the region is the second that suffered the most robberies, with 352 criminal acts of assault.