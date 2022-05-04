There are two days left until the first free practice session of the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix scheduled for Friday at 7:30 pm Italian time (PL2 will be staged when it will be 11:30 pm in the boot) and, as pointed out by our photo agency, preparations are underway for the race weekend.

In gallery above we have reported the first shots that come from Florida in which, for example, in the second photo we can distinguish the stretch of Curva-7 and Curva-8, the point within which the ‘fake’ Yacht Club has been created, which aroused the ‘hilarity of the web as we pointed out yesterday. The fourth image instead frames the hairpin of Curva-17, the point where the greatest overtaking attempts are expected.

It has been established that the DRS areas there will be three, one placed on the straight – short – starting, while the others will be positioned in the canonical points in which it was legitimate to expect the use of the mobile wing, that is the extension towards the detached curve of Curva-11 and the straight return that leads to the braking of Curva-17, a hairpin to the left at 45 °. On that straight, however, the opening will be allowed ‘only’ in the middle of the straight.