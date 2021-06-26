Aid continues after the partial collapse of the building Champlain Towers South, located in Surfside, North of Miami Beach, in Florida, which took place on Thursday morning. The collapse affected a wing of the condominium of over 130 units, 13 floors. About half of these have collapsed. “We didn’t find anyone alive during the day’s searches“He declared in the past few hours Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, confirming the toll of the collapse a 4 victims and 159 missing. A balance sheet that is in the making. Meanwhile, firefighters, molecular dogs and emergency teams continue to search among the rubble. A team doctor said in the morning that “there are no more noises under the rubble, unlike yesterday”.

What happened and the testimonies of bystanders

The collapse took place in the middle of the night. It was almost two o’clock. Residents of neighboring buildings at first thought of a thunderstorm, or even an earthquake. Some survivors said they were awakened around 1.30am in the morning from fire alarms, falling debris and tremors in the ground. Fiorella Terenzi, associate professor at Florida International University, who lives in a nearby building, Champlain Towers East, said she woke up early Thursday with a loud noise. The sound, says al NYTimes, “it was like a big thud all of a sudden.” And the first thing “I thought was that it was thunder,” he remembers. When he left the building “dust was everywhere”. “I could see half of the Champlain Towers South building crumble like a sandwich,” he added. This is an area of ​​Miami characterized by a solid Jewish community and also inhabited by many Latin American families. Many of them are among the missing residents. When Daniella Levine Cava was elected last November, she became the first woman and the first Jewish woman to hold the office.

The cause, recent maintenance of the condominium and studies

The cause remains unknown at the moment. The building, built in ’81, had roof work in progress, Surfside Mayor said, Charles Burkett, but – he added – it is not yet clear whether this was a factor in the collapse. The building was being repaired for rusted steel and damaged concrete, says Direktor, a lawyer involved in the project. But he saw nothing to suggest that the collapse had anything to do with the problems identified in the engineering review, he added, as any waterfront building from that era would exhibit some level of corrosion and deterioration of the concrete.

Shimon Wdowinski, Professor of the Institute of Environment at Florida International University, told CNN that he determined in a study last year that the condominium Champlain Towers South showed signs of sinking in the 1990s. Specifically, a failure rate of about 2 millimeters per year from 1993 to 1999, according to his study. For Wdowinski, this sinking alone probably would not have caused the collapse of the condominium but could have been – he said – a contributing factor. “If one part of the building moves relative to the other, it could cause some tension and cracks.”

Noises from the rubble

Jadallah, the assistant chief of the Miami-Dade fire department, reported sounds coming from under the rubble. “All the operations are concentrated there. The noises come from under the parking garage where we constantly have fire brigade teams,” he explained. There an underground passage has been dug to reach the victims, who are trying to locate through sonar devices and search cameras, but at the moment only noises have been heard.

State of emergency

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, issued an executive order to provide assistance to affected families. Declaring a state of emergency will allow for all necessary resources to be diverted to the area, including law enforcement and other emergency personnel.

FEMA ready to help

The US president, Joe Biden, he said federal resources, including assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, are “ready to intervene” to respond to the collapse.

If you have a missing family member

A family reunion center, located at 9301 Collins Ave., has been set up for anyone looking for missing persons, the Miami-Dade Fire Department said. Emergency officials ask people to contact 305-614-1819 if they have missing relatives who have not been accounted for.