While waiting to see the protagonists of the Circus take to the track for the eagerly awaited qualifying session of the Miami GP, the first of the three US rounds scheduled for this year, the FIA ​​press releases on the various rotations of the components within the several teams to steal the attention.

Sainz like Leclerc

If indeed yesterday had been Charles Leclerc to see the gearbox replaced on his SF-23with the introduction of the second unit, today to end up in the hands of the mechanics for the same operation was the twin car of Carlos Sainz. Also for the Spanish driver, exactly as it was for the Monegasque, the new gearbox is the second mounted this season, out of a maximum of four allowed before having to serve a penalty on the starting grid.

Verstappen at 3

Surprising though the same operation of the two Ferraris Red Bull has also done it, moreover on the car of the reigning world champion and classification leader, Max Verstappen. The idol of the fans orange in fact it has been seen mounted on the RB19 the third different change in these first five rounds. This means that Red Bull will only be able to bring another new one throughout the season, unless they want to collect one or more retreats on the starting grid.

Battery repairs for Albon and Stroll

To complete the chapter on substitutions in the hours preceding qualifying, they also thought about it Williams and Aston Martinboth intervening on the power units: the two teams in fact mounted a second battery component and CE respectively on the cars of Alex Albon and Lance Stroll.