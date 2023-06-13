





01:44 © France 24

Former President Donald Trump appears this June 13 before a federal court in Miami. The tycoon faces 37 charges, including “illegal withholding of national security information”, “obstruction of justice” and “perjury” and theoretically faces several decades in prison for the case of the classified documents found in one of their houses. This scenario has triggered the followers of the former president to take to the streets of Florida en masse to show their support.