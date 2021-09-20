Brazilian brokerage Avenue Securities, headquartered in Miami and focused specifically on intermediating the American market for Brazilians, has 70 job openings for the São Paulo office and home office.

With salaries that can reach R$ 22,000, the broker is looking for professionals in the technology, legal, design, product sectors, among others. See below:

– Attorney;

+ US startup seeks Brazilians for home office and dollar salary

– Investment and Relationship Analyst;

– Onboarding Analyst;

– Full Designer;

– Equity Research Analyst;

– Product Design Lead;

– UX Senior Writer;

– DevOps Engineer;

– Quality Assurance Engineer;

– Golang Senior Back End Developer.

In addition to the basic benefits that a CLT contract offers, the broker will also deposit US$ 100 with the contractor’s first salary to be used to open an account with the broker in the United States, 75% discount on the exchange rate for investment transactions and 24 no fee brokerages.

For more details about vacancies and the selection process, Click here.

