Miami began its free vaccination campaign on the beaches, where he applies doses of the vaccine that Johnson and Johnson produce to all the people who approach the place.

This was announced by the city commissioner, David Richardson, who explained that they will stay on the beach until they apply about 200 doses of the vaccine.

“The vaccination post is now open on 16th Street in the sand! We have about 200 J&J one-dose vaccines. Here until 7pm or until the vaccines run out,” Richardson said.

POP-UP VACCINE LOCATION TODAY: Vaccination pop-up is open now at 16th Street on the sand! We have about 200 one dose J&J vaccines. Just about 30 people in line right now. Come down & share this post! Here until 7 pm or until vaccines run out. pic.twitter.com/ESAq9T5bFg – David Richardson (@ david4florida) May 2, 2021

The Age 16 and older can get vaccinated in Florida starting Friday without proof of residency, health authorities announced, which opens the way to immunization of undocumented people.

In January, in response to vaccine shortages and the arrival of tourists eager to get immunized, Florida imposed the need to show proof of residency to receive the injection.

The measure affected the undocumented and the homeless, who often do not have a driver’s license, contracts or bills in their name.

However, now that more than six million people have been vaccinated in Florida and the demand is much lower –-no need to make an appointment at state or Miami-Dade County vaccination centers-, the Health Department reversed its January decision.

The vaccine will be available to anyone “who is a resident or present in Florida for the purpose of offering goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors to the state,” the Florida Department of Health said Thursday night.

This will allow many undocumented immigrants to access the vaccine just by saying they live in the state or provide a service here.

