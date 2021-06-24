A skyscraper in Miami Beach (USA) collapsed on Thursday morning. Many victims are feared. Hundreds of fire fighters are on site looking for survivors.

A twelve-story skyscraper collapsed in Miami Beach (USA) on Thursday morning (June 24th) around 2 a.m. (local time).

Hundreds of emergency services are on site looking for victims in the rubble.

According to the police, the collapse of the high-rise has claimed one fatality (Update 1:35 p.m.).

Update from June 24th, 5.43pm: After the collapse of a skyscraper in Miami, the mayor of the Surfside district, where the disaster occurred, expressed dismay. “It’s less likely than a lightning strike. It just doesn’t happen. You don’t see any buildings collapse in America, ”the stunned Charles Burkett told reporters. How many people were in the twelve-story building with over 130 residential units at the time of the accident remained unclear at first. “The facility manager indicated that the building was pretty full,” said Burkett. According to the mayor of the Miami-Dade district, Daniella Levine Cava, half of the residential units were affected by the collapse.

Miami skyscraper collapsed: gigantic heap of rubble at the scene of the accident

Update from June 24th, 1:35 p.m.: Part of a twelve-story high-rise collapsed Thursday morning at 2 a.m. A large number of rescue workers are on site. 80 fire brigade units are in action. They are looking for survivors in the rubble. Search dogs are now also in use, reports Miami Herald. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has published a photo of the disaster after the high-rise collapse on Twitter. A gigantic pile of rubble can be seen. The entire back of the building has collapsed. This part of the high-rise is said to have contained 45 condominiums. There is initially no evidence of the cause of the collapse.

A hotline and a center have been set up near the site of the accident for families who miss relatives. There are initially no official figures on the number of victims and missing persons. The authorities have not yet given details of how many people live in the high-rise. Several people are loud Miami Herald, has already been transported to nearby hospitals.

The police have now confirmed a death. Whether it is a woman or a man is open. The investigation continued. The rescue and search mission continues, says Miami-Dade Police.

Miami skyscraper collapsed: terrible scenes! Child rescued from rubble – dozens included

Update from June 24th, 11.43 a.m.: Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, a twelve-story high-rise collapsed in Miami Beach. There are condominiums in the complex on Collin Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood. The fire brigade and rescue workers are on site to look for injuries and victims in the rubble. A difficult undertaking. The situation at the scene of the accident is completely confusing, as can be seen on videos. It is also still dark.

Miami skyscraper collapsed: rescue workers carry boys out of the rubble

A boy was saved alive, reports the local TV station 6 South Florida. A video shows how the fire brigade forces pull a boy around the age of ten out of the rubble. A firefighter then carefully picks the child over his shoulder. Then the boy is taken care of on a stretcher. These recordings give hope to find more survivors. However, more than four hours have passed since the collapse. There is initially no official information on the number of injuries.

“We’re on site, so we’re still working,” says Sgt. Marian Cruz from the Surfside Police Department in an interview with 6 South Florida. “What I can tell you is that the building has twelve floors. The entire rear of the building has collapsed. “

Three people had to be taken to the hospital, according to reports. A woman is said to have died in the rubble. Photos and videos from the scene of the accident show heaps of rubble from the collapse. It appears that half of a tower has collapsed. The skyscraper is part of a block called Champlain Towers. The building complex with 105 condominiums by the sea became loud Miami Herald Built in 1981. The 14-year-old building is about 48.4 meters high.

At 2 a.m., a skyscraper near Miami Beach (Florida, USA) collapses. © Wilfredo Lee / dpa

Miami skyscraper collapsed: at least 50 people trapped – screams heard from the rubble

First report from June 24, 2021

Miami – A terrible accident happened in Miami Beach, Florida, USA. A skyscraper – twelve stories – has collapsed. The cause is still unclear at first. Many victims are feared.

Miami: high-rise collapses – many victims feared

According to media reports, fire fighters estimate that around 50 people are trapped under the rubble. Smoke and rubble are everywhere. According to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, 80 fire brigade units are on site.

The twelve-story skyscraper is one block north of the Miami Beach city limits in Surfside. The disaster around 88th Street and Collins Avenue were cordoned off. Condos and motels line loudly Miami Herald Collins Avenue.

Shocking images of the scene of the accident can be found on the internet. Huge debris can be seen on it. Part of a block believed to be called Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early hours of the morning. Eyewitnesses report an enormous bang. There have also been reports of screams emanating from the rubble.

