On the night from Wednesday to Thursday there was a partial collapse of a twelve-story skyscraper in Surfside near Miami Beach. The rescue workers are still looking for 99 missing people.

Miami – A terrible accident occurred in Miami Beach on Thursday. A twelve-story skyscraper had partially collapsed in Surfside parish. The building collapsed at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. According to the “Miami Herald” there were more than 100 apartments in the high-rise, which is also known as the Champlain Towers. The entire back of the building collapsed on Wednesday night. This part of the high-rise is said to have contained 45 condominiums.

Collapse of a skyscraper in Miami: 99 people are missing

After the partial collapse of a skyscraper in Surfside near Miami, 99 people are still missing.

Miami-Dade County’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed to reporters that 99 people are still missing. The mayor of Surfside was dismayed: “It is less likely than a lightning strike. It just doesn’t happen. You don’t see any buildings collapse in America ”.

Collapse of skyscraper in Miami: rescue workers on duty

Rescue teams are now in action with detection dogs, special cameras and listening devices, as US media reported on Friday night. “The fire brigade and rescue service are in there with their search teams. It’s very dangerous right now, ”said Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

The rescue workers search for survivors with sniffer dogs. 99 people are still missing.

99 people are missing after the accident in Surfside near Miami Beach. According to official information, at least one person was killed, eleven others were injured, and 102 other people are safe according to information from the authorities. “We will not give up,” stressed Surfside’s Mayor Charles Burkett. The rescuers are on duty around the clock. However, the rain made the search difficult. It is feared that the number of deaths could rise significantly, it said in media reports.

The cause of the building collapse is unclear

It is still unclear how many people were in the building at the time of the accident. The cause of the collapse is also unknown. Mayor Cava stated that the building appeared to have collapsed due to structural problems. Structural engineers and firefighters would now work together to support the part of the building that was still standing. An investigation is in progress. The residential complex from the 1980s was only recently examined as part of a routine inspection by experts, a representative of the authorities Surfsides told the broadcaster CNN. (jsch)

